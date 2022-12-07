Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 30.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.