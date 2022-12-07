Conifer Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Conifer Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,377 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 31.5% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.13% of Equitable worth $208,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 105,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

