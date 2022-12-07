CONMED Co. (CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 5th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 300,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

