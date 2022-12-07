Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490,785 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications accounts for 0.1% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Consolidated Communications worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 45,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.