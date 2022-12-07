Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490,785 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications accounts for 0.1% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Consolidated Communications worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 45,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

CNSL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 10,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.