Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,932. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

