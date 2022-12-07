ConstitutionDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124.64 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $124.64 million and $51.17 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500201 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.12 or 0.29898480 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
