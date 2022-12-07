Contour Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,102,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 5.7% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 83,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,055. The company has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

