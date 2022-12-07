Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 101,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE:V traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.11. The company had a trading volume of 263,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,321. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $390.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

