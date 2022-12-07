Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Contour Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 5.0% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $63,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Booking by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Booking by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $77.60 on Wednesday, hitting $1,964.59. 14,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,849.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.