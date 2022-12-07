Contrasting Modiv (MDV) and Its Competitors

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Modiv to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Modiv and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modiv Competitors 2140 11694 13240 296 2.43

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Modiv and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million -$440,000.00 -9.55 Modiv Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 16.62

Modiv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% Modiv Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Summary

Modiv peers beat Modiv on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

