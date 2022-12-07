Contrasting TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TD and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TD and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million 0.34 -$940,000.00 $0.12 10.25 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion N/A $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Volatility and Risk

TD has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TD beats Standard Chartered on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

