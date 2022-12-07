Contrasting United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Community Banks pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 5.20 $269.80 million $2.33 15.50 Parke Bancorp $90.87 million 2.74 $40.76 million $3.41 6.13

Analyst Ratings

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and Parke Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 28.92% 10.99% 1.16% Parke Bancorp 45.57% 16.96% 2.05%

Summary

United Community Banks beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, and Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

