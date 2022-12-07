Conversant Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Conversant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,984,843 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 835.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,183,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,657 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 817.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 779,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 15,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

