Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 893,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,830,000 after purchasing an additional 277,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,076,000 after buying an additional 101,301 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 699.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,651,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.90. 173,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,954. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.