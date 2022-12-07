Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. 1,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

