Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 288 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.
