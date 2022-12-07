Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,303 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 374,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 358,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

