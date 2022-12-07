Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 144,387 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,387 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for approximately 5.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $103,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,551,361 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,166,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,950,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 200,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

