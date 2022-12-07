Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 8,512 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,640. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

