Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $64.42 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350,096 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 3.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $64,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. 25,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,644. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

