Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $4.70 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

AA traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 81,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,441. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

