Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 16,523 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,758 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $326.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average is $361.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

