Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 303,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 231,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

