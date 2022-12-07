Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases Shares of 261,054 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

PDD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,745. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

