Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790,889 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $24,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 226,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 109,155 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $841,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,446.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,083,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,013,817 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,035,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.