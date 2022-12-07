Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 9,240 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after buying an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.43. 83,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

