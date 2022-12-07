Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 4,636 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 1.0% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $4,666,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $84.21. 75,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.34.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.