Corton Capital Inc. Buys 6,617 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 0.7% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,959 shares of company stock worth $23,626,875. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 140,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,910. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
