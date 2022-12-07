Corton Capital Inc. Buys 6,617 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 0.7% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,959 shares of company stock worth $23,626,875. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 140,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,910. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

