Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 48,580 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 201,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 66,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $116,110 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

