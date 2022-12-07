Corton Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,996,392. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.