Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 58,577 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 99,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

