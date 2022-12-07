Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.6 %

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,106. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.