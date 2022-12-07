Corton Capital Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. 106,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

