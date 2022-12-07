Corton Capital Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 172.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. 11,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,799. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

