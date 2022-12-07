Corvex Management LP Raises Holdings in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Corvex Management LP grew its position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares during the period. Sema4 makes up approximately 1.3% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned 4.22% of Sema4 worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sema4 by 54.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Sema4 stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 136,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.