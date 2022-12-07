Cota Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cota Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises approximately 8.4% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
