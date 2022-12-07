Cota Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cota Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises approximately 8.4% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.