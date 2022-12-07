Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.52. 962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 195,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

