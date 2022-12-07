Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $161.18 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Covenant has a total market cap of $161.18 million and approximately $124,920.17 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00013383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

