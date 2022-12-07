Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.
Daqo New Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of DQ stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,155. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
