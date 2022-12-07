Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605,021 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 10.98% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $637,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

