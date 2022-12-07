Creative Planning Buys Shares of 2,518,817 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,518,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,595,000. Creative Planning owned about 1.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 2,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,944. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.