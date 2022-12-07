Creative Planning Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $105,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

