Creative Planning Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,188 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $70,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

