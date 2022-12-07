Creative Planning Has $1.04 Billion Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 3.57% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,035,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 50,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 42,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 167,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,895. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

