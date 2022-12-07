Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,574. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

