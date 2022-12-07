Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creative Planning raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,898 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $165,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,471. The stock has a market cap of $357.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

