Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

