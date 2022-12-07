Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton Acquires 5,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CRO Jon Brinton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,189.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon Brinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Jon Brinton bought 5,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,550.00.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,084. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.11. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

