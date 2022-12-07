Critical Review: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.52 $8.65 million $0.00 -3,376,000.00 Eqonex $5.30 million 0.39 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVO Payments and Eqonex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eqonex 0 2 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.15%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Eqonex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.05% -12.11% 5.83% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVO Payments beats Eqonex on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

