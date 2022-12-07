Crow s Nest Holdings LP Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 11.7% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 89,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,219,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 220.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

